PM Imran orders massive crackdown on land mafia across Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Terming land mafia “cancer of society”, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday ordered a massive crackdown against land grabbers across Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan has directed the Punjab inspector general of police and the chief secretary to launch a province-wide crackdown on the land mafia.

The prime minister directed to authorities concerned to retrieve expatriates’ property from land grabbers immediately. He also directed the authorities to submit a report about the operation to him on weekly basis.

Earlier on January 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to take immediate and stern action against land mafia.

Talking to a delegation of parliamentarians and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf who had called on him in Sahiwal that day, PM Imran had vowed to bring the criminal elements to justice and stop the exploitation of poor and the vulnerable segments of the society.

On the occasion, he had directed that open Kutcheries be conducted to resolve the problems of people on priority basis. He had said that special focus will be given to the welfare of the poor.

