ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and extended his condolences to the bereaved family and brotherly people of Bahrain, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “He was a man of great vision, profound integrity and above all a close friend to the people of Pakistan.

Deepest condolences to the Khalifa family & brotherly people of Bahrain on the passing of HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa. He was a man of great vision, profound integrity and above all a close friend to the people of Pakistan. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Ameen. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2020

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, Ameen,” he added.

Earlier today, Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa had died, the royal palace announced on Twitter.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain’s state news agency had said.

The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives, the statement had read. Official mourning had been declared for a week in Bahrain.

