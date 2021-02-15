ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly suspended all official affairs for a day on Tuesday to oversee matters related to impending Senate polls as the sources tell ARY News he has convened the huddle of parliamentary board.

Insider sources have confirmed the PM will chair the parliamentary board session in the Chairman Secretariat at Bani Gala where he shall meet Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmakers as well.

The whole day is planned for intra-party affairs as official matters have been called off, sources say.

PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan will reportedly allay the concerns raised by provincial party leaders over senate ticket distribution.

Recommendations put forward by the board about Senate tickets will be discussed today while some of the Senate tickets given to prospects in Sindh and KP provinces will be reconsidered.

READ: Governor Ismail ‘fails’ to resolve local PTI leaders’ concerns over Senate tickets

It is pertinent to note that earlier today, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail reached out to enraged PTI workers in Karachi to reassure them of support and to end their reservations over impending Senate polls, ARY News learned via sources.

The meetings with local PTI workers deliberated on concerns raised over Senate nominations which, the sources privy to intimated details said, weren’t fruitful.

