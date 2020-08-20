ISLAMABAD: In an effort to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday granted approval for the launch of ‘Roshan Digital Account’ project, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on ‘Roshan Digital Account’, PM Imran said that providing all possible facilities to overseas Pakistanis and their families is top priority of the government.

“Pakistanis abroad are the most valuable asset of the country,” he added.

Under the ‘Roshan Digital Account’ facility, overseas Pakistanis could open their accounts in any bank within minutes. State Bank of Pakistan is introducing Roshan Digital Account in collaboration with eight major banks of the country. It will be launched in the first week of September.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari has said that PM Imran Khan will formally launch the project on 4th of September.

PM @ImranKhanPTI today approved launch of Roshan Digital Accounts for all #OverseasPakistanis on 4th Sept. I’ll encourage all OPs to benefit from ease of digital banking and a new world of investment opportunities from anywhere in the 🌍

Great things to come! — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) August 20, 2020

