PM Imran directs to bring down prices of food items

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to bring down the prices of essential items across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokespersons meeting in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan directed to take immediate steps to import sugar. The prime minister said that the government has taken important decisions about sugar and power.

The prime minister said that Broadsheet scam was a second major scandal after Panama case, adding that it was a clear evidence in support of their stance.

The meeting discussed various topic, including inflation, Broadsheet case scam and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM.)

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari briefed the meeting about import of sugar, inflation and Broadsheet scam.

Read More: Hafeez Sheikh asks provinces to monitor food items prices

Earlier on January 12, in a bid to ensure the provision of basic food items at affordable prices across Pakistan, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had asked the provincial governments to continue the momentum of strict price monitoring.

Hafeez Sheikh had said that while chairing a meeting of the national price monitoring committee in Islamabad that day. The committee had reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat, sugar, eggs and edible oil.

