PM directs education ministry to soon work out policy draft for reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan convened on Monday a session on equipping academia with advanced technology and enhancing skilled-education prospects wherein the federal education minister held a briefing on reforms introduced by the incumbent government in the education sector, ARY News reported.

The session also deliberated at length on how remote classes in the times of pandemic have fared in the country and the steps the ministry took to diminish the hurdles faced and reported.

وزیرِ اعظم @ImranKhanPTI کی زیر صدارت ملک میں تعلیم کے فروغ، تعلیمی نظام میں ٹیکنالوجی کے استعمال اور سکلڈ ایجوکیشن کے حوالے سے اجلاس

وزیر تعلیم @Shafqat_Mahmood نے اجلاس کو وزارت تعلیم کی جانب سے نظام تعلیم میں اصلاحات پر بریفنگ دی ۔ pic.twitter.com/AJ8HdqBQaa — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) February 15, 2021

Federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood briefed the session over the new projects rolled out by the ministry that are Skills For All, Digital Literacy, and Knowledge Economy. This included the steps taken towards inclusive learning targeted at underprivileged areas and out of school children in them.

READ: Pakistan seeks German cooperation in gaming, animation industry

With Hunarmand Program, at least 50,000 pupils were trained, said Mehmood.

The session was also attended by federal education secretary Dr Atta ur Rehman while secretaries of foreign affairs and IT sector were also present.

PM Khan directed the ministry to soon finalize the policy draft prepared for education reforms noting it is one of the foremost priorities of the government to invest in education sector.

Comments

comments