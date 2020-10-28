PM Imran directs to ensure provision of health cards across Punjab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to ensure phase-wise provision of health cards across Punjab, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on the distribution of health cards in Punjab, PM Imran Khan said that the provision of quality health facilities to the masses was the top priority of the government.

“Provision of basic health facility to the masses was the characteristic of a civilized society,” he said, adding that it depicted the true face of good governance.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hasham, Provincial Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier on October 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that provision of quality health facilities to the masses was the top priority of the government.

Presiding over a meeting on provision of quality health services to the people in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that they were making all-out efforts to expand the scope of the national health card so that maximum people can avail the facility.

He had directed the authorities concerned to intensify the efforts to improve the health facilities at the public hospitals.

