PM Imran directs strict monitoring of sugar sale

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ensure the availability of sugar at an affordable price in the markets, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed strict monitoring of the commodity’s sale at the mills across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on Agriculture, the prime minister directed to activate the food security dashboard on a priority basis. He said that food security is of utmost importance to Pakistan in the next ten years so the plan should be strictly followed

Underscoring the need for obtaining accurate data from mills, the prime minister said that it will play a key role in decision-making.

Earlier on January 8, in a bid to bring down the prices of essential items, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to launch a massive crackdown against the hoarders of sugar and profiteers.

Presiding over a meeting to review prices of sugar and its availability in the country, PM Imran Khan had directed to take strict and indiscriminate action against elements involved in profiteering.

The prime minister had ordered to ensure sufficient availability of essential items on affordable rates in the markets.

