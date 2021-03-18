PM directs party leaders to soon hold local body polls in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed holding early local bodies polls in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) rules as he met on Thursday his affiliates in the government, ARY News reported.

His directives were resisted mildly by the defense minister Pervez Khattak who has been KP’s chief minister in the previous term, as he cited the polity is not conducive for polls at this time to which, reportedly, the PM said come what may the polls must be held soon.

The inside sources told ARY News that PM Khan overstated local government is what the people need most at the moment and thus polls shall be held shortly.

As he instructed the PTI’s organizing committee to expedite preparations for local government elections, the PM said it is only possible to resolve people’s issues if elected district officials are in place.

READ: PM Imran Khan gets COVID-19 jab

Separately earlier today for the premier, it was reported that Imran Khan got his first COVID-19 jab during the second phase of the vaccination, where elderly people are being inoculated across the country.

The premier received the anti-COVID jab from Islamabad. On the occasion, he appealed to the nation to ensure strict adherence to the SOPs designed to counter COVID-19 spread.

