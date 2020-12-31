PM Imran directs to take all measures to prevent rise in food prices

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide maximum relief to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to take all measures to prevent the rise in prices of essential items, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a weekly review meeting of priority areas in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan emphasized on taking steps to increase exports and find local alternatives to imports to further increase current account surplus and to avoid pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

During the meeting, the prime minister granted approval to online Agri dashboard prepared by the national security division, which will monitor the availability of edible items’ stock and their prices at the national, provincial, and district level.

The dashboard will not only play a key role in avoiding any crisis with the help of verified indicators but will also be tremendously effective in preventing hoarding and profiteering.

Read More: Hafeez Sheikh calls for steps to bring down prices of essential items

Earlier on December 29, Federal Finance Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had directed to take all possible measures to bring down prices of essential items, including eggs, wheat flour and vegetables.

Presiding over a meeting of the national price monitoring committee through video link in Islamabad, Hafeez Sheikh had directed the provincial governments to keep a close watch on the prices of wheat to avoid hoarding, black marketing and smuggling to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat at affordable prices.

