PM Imran directs to prepare roadmap for revival of cinema industry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to prepare a roadmap for revival of the cinema industry in the country at the earliest, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting on the revival of Pakistani cinema industry, PM Imran said that cinemas played a vital role in promoting social values and culture.

He said, “Our foremost priority is to highlight Pakistanism and enlighten the youth about the national heritage.” The prime minister also directed to prepare an incentive package for local films.

He said that the Pakistani cinema industry was facing problems due to foreign films. The prime minister underscored the need for promoting the unique identity of the nation and the country at the local and international levels.

Comments

comments