PM Imran to distribute over 2,000 flats among labourers in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide the low-income segments of the society with affordable housing, Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute 2,056 flats among the labourers in Peshawar on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Kamran Khan Bangash, PM Imran Khan will visit Peshawar tomorrow and will hand over the flats, built under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, to the labourers.

He maintained that the prime minister will also inaugurate a government school in Regi Lalma area of Peshawar. The prime minister will visit Mohmand Dam where the officials of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will brief the premier about the project.

Read More: PM Imran Khan distributes residential flats, houses among labour class

Earlier on March 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had distributed the residential flats and houses to the working class under the Workers Welfare Fund.

The premier had attended the ceremony of allotment of residential flats and houses among the working class and inaugurated the event by planting a sapling. Later, PM Khan had unveiled the plaque at the ceremony and he was given a briefing regarding the housing project.

While addressing the ceremony after balloting, PM Imran Khan had said that the housing project was a major achievement of the government as nobody has thought about the projects for 25 years.

Comments

comments