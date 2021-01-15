PM urges ECP to make foreign funding investigations public

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) to make foreign funding investigations of all parties public, ARY News reported.

While giving an interview to a private news channel, the prime minister said that ECP should public foreign funding investigations of all three parties– Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“ECP should public investigations of foreign funding case and also launch a probe against Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman’s party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F),” he added.

“We have details of all 40,000 people who funded PTI,” said PM Imran. “No Papar Wala, Falooda wala or Cheeni wala funded to PTI,” said premier while taking a jibe at PPP and PML-N.

Broadsheet controversy

While speaking over the Broadsheet controversy, Imran Khan said, ” Broadsheet and Panama scandal are evidence of how Zardari and Nawaz Sharif looted the country and transfer their wealth abroad through money laundering.”

Talking about the past governments, he said that former president Pervez Musharraf had given an NRO to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and let him leave the country.

The prime minister once reiterated that he will not give NRO to any corrupt leaders. “PDM leaders want NRO but I will not give it to a single person.”

Chan’s resignation

On the resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan, PM Khan said no one asked him to resign.

The premier said his cabinet takes every decision on merit but, “If you have to go against it, you must first resign.”

“You cannot do opposition while sitting in the cabinet,” the premier emphasised.

