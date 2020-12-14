PM directs provision of electricity, gas to SEZs on priority

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired 7th meeting of the Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Islamabad today, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed authorities to provide utility services including electricity and gas to the SEZs on a priority basis.

The meeting was apprised that there are 19 SEZs notified in the country. The Board approved SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale/Lease of Plot Regulations 2020.

The board meeting also approved the launching of online SEZ Management Information System.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that industrial development is vital for economic growth, adding that PTI government was committed to providing ease-of-doing-business to the investors.

Economic activities generated by SEZs will increase job opportunities for local skilled and unskilled labour, he added.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Chief Secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan, Chairman Board of Investment, Chairman FBR, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan, CEOs of Provincial Boards of Investments, President FPCCI and senior officers including Secretary BOI.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and Deputy Governor State Bank joined the meeting via video link.

