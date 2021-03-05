PM will emerge stronger after obtaining vote of confidence: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge stronger after getting the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists following a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its coalition partners in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will easily get the vote of confidence from the NA.

During the meeting, all the lawmakers belonging to the ruling PTI and its allied parties expressed full confidence in the prime minister, he added.

The minister said that the government had tabled a bill in the assembly to hold the Senate elections through the open ballot to stop horse-trading but the opposition opposed the bill. The opposition wanted to use corrupt practices in the Senate elections, hence they opposed the open balloting.

Criticizing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shibli Faraz said that they boosted corruption in the country.

Read More: President summons NA session for PM Imran’s vote of confidence

Earlier on March 4, as Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, President Arif Alvi summoned the session of the lower house on Saturday, according to a notification issued by the NA secretariat.

The session had been for purpose of requiring the prime minister to obtain a vote of confidence from the National Assembly under Article 91(7) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

