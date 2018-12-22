Web Analytics
PM emphasises to increase country’s export potential in medical sector

ISLAMABAD: Chairing a meeting of Health Task Force in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan has  emphasized the need for paying special attention to increase country’s export potential in the medical sector.

During the meeting, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister about steps taken for bringing betterment in the healthcare facilities in the federal capital.

He also briefed the premier regarding progress on amendments in the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Act and rules of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

Imran directed to complete the process of proposed amendments within two weeks.

He said provision of best healthcare facilities to the general public was foremost priority of the government.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also briefed the PM over the progress regarding Medical Teaching Institute Act.

