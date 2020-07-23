PM Imran directs to expedite work on low-cost housing project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to accelerate work on Naya Pakistan Housing Program aimed at providing housing facility to low-income segments of the society, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on housing, construction and development in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan reiterated his resolve to remove all the obstacles in the way of low-cost housing project.

“Construction of low-cost housing will immediately restore 17 industries,” said PM Imran. He maintained that the government will steer the country of economic depressing soon.

During the meeting, representatives of the banks presented their loan scheme for the housing project. The meeting decided that National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab and Bank of Khyber will lead the loan scheme.

Earlier on July 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a 13-member national coordination committee to facilitate the construction sector and low-cost housing projects.

The convener of the committee would be Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority while officials from housing, planning division, energy, petroleum, and law departments of the federal government would be part of it.

Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and chief secretaries of all provinces would also be a part of the committee.

