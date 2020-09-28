PM Imran to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan convened a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday (today) ARY News reported.

According to the details, the cabinet meeting will discuss a 16 point agenda, including the country’s overall political and economic situation, restoration of Pakistan Railways and reforms in the power sector.

The federal cabinet meeting will also endorse the decision taken by the economic coordination committee. The meeting will accord approval to appoint a new administrator of the Islamabad club.

Earlier on September 4, the federal cabinet had approved a bill, seeking amendment in Article 63 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, to allow dual nationals to contest polls in the country.

Sources privy to the matter had said that a sub-committee of the cabinet rejected an idea to amend the constitution to allow dual nationals from contesting polls in the country. “The decision was, however, reversed in the cabinet meeting on the demand of federal ministers,” they had said.

The federal cabinet had rejected the sub-committee’s recommendations and sent the amendment to the parliamentary affairs ministry for legislation on the matter.

