ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated the Ministry of Power over ensuring “the highest every power supply of 22,550 megawatts to the national grid.”

“I want to congratulate the Power Ministry. On 2nd July we reached the highest ever power supply at 22,550 MW in the national grid with the system running smoothly across the country; almost 3000MW more than the max supply last summer,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, the prime minister said as committed, his government is cracking down on gas theft.

“Since mid April, the campaign against gas theft has traced and disconnected over 18,000 illegal connections, with a monetary value of over Rs 2.3 billion,” he added.

