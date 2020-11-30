PM Imran felicitates Sikh community on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday felicitated the Sikh community on the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, ARY News reported.

In a video message, PM Imran assured the Sikh Community that their holy sites in Pakistan will be protected and all possible facilities will be made available to them.

“We have completely revamped Hassan Abdal Railway Station to facilitate Sikh pilgrims, who come to their sacred site at Panja Sahib.”

The prime minister said Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur are the two most sacred sites of Sikhs. PM Imran made it clear that his government was committed to preserve and protect holy sites of all religions, including Churches, temples and places relating to Buddhism as well as the Gandhara civilization.

It is pertinent to mention here that the festivities of the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak will come to its climax today, the last day of the celebrations.

Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan, India and other parts of the world attending the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

The main ceremony of the anniversary will begin today with the morning hymns followed by Kathas and Kirtan in the praise of the Guru. Later a special community lunch will be held followed by night prayer sessions at Gurdwara.

