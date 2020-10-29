PM Imran felicitates Turkish govt, people on ‘Republic Day’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended his warm felicitations to the people and government of Turkey on the auspicious occasion of their 97th ‘Republic Day’, ARY News reported

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said forefathers of Pakistan stood by the Turkish people in their glorious struggle against forces of imperialism.

Warm felicitations to leadership and people of 🇹🇷 on 97th Republic Day. Our forefathers stood by Turkish people in their glorious struggle against forces of imperialism. In contemporary times, our two countries remain indispensable partners. Long live Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood! — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 29, 2020

Reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the brotherly people and the government of Turkey, the prime minister said, “In contemporary times, our two countries remain indispensable partners. Long live Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood!”

Earlier on July 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended his congratulations to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the country’s ‘Democracy and National Unity Day’.

In his message to President Erdogan, PM Imran had reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the brotherly people and the government of Turkey.

He had said, “On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, I would like to reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Turkey on the occasion of Democracy and National Unity Day.”

