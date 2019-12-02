SAPM Firdous says Asif Zardari’s case to be dealt as per law

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was given mandate for the five-year tenure and the new prime minister should only come after fresh polls, ARY NEWS reported.

The remarks from the federal government spokesman came after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) refused to become part of any legislation in the parliament in the presence of the incumbent prime minister.

Awan said the PPP has always called for the supremacy of the parliament but unfortunately when the time has come for it, they are indulging themselves in political point-scoring.

“The opposition parties always choose to blackmail the government in return of supporting any legislative business,” she blamed and further denied that the prime minister has asked them to go slow against the opposition.

She said that the prime minister only wants supremacy of law and across the board accountability. “We cannot leave [PPP leader] Asif Zardari on his wishes and any decision on his matter will be taken as per law,” Awan said.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the implementation of second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) reflects the everlasting relationship between the two countries.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said this arrangement will facilitate Pakistani traders to exports its products to the Chinese market on zero duty.

The Special Assistant noted that the country’s textile sector will benefit the most under this agreement.

In addition, those producing agriculture and leather products as well as confectionery items and biscuits will take full advantage from it.

