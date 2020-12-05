PM fulfilled his promise of providing justice to people through citizen portal: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise of providing justice to people at their doorsteps through the citizen portal, ARY News reported.

Felicitating the prime minister on completion of two years of Prime Minister Citizen Portal, FM Qureshi said, “This is the change, which Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI had promised to the nation.”

He expressed satisfaction that the ministry of foreign affairs performed well in timely redressal of the complaints received at the Prime Minister Citizen Portal.

FM Qureshi said, “We set up a crisis centre to help overseas Pakistanis on 24/7 basis during the Covid-19 challenge.”

Read More: Pakistan Citizen Portal: Public participation crosses 3 million mark

Earlier on October 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that his government’s initiative ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’ has crossed the number of three million in public participations.

Announcing the milestone on his Twitter handle, to register people’s trust in his government, the Prime Minister had written in a tweet that there were a total of 2.6 million complaints by the citizens and he stated that out of those complaints 2.4 million have been resolved.

