PM Imran expresses grief over death of PTI GB president  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) chapter president justice (retd) Syed Jafar Shah, ARY News reported.

In a condolence message, PM Imran Khan said that Syed Jaffer Shah was an asset of the party. He prayed for high ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and prayed that Allah Almighty may grant fortitude to the family of the deceased to bear this irreparable loss.

Sources said that Syed Jaffer Shah had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for many days and he had breathed his last on Saturday at the age of 70.

Jafar Shah was contesting elections on the PTI ticket from the constituency GBLA-III and he was a high potential candidate for the post of GB chief minister, said the sources. Jafar Shah had been the chief judge of the Supreme Appellate Court.

#خبر_غمإِنَّالِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَگلگت بلتستان کے سینئر و معروف سیاستدان، سابق جسٹس اور پاکستان تحریک… Geplaatst door ‎Gilgit Baltistan Today گلگت بلتستان ٹوڈے‎ op Zondag 11 oktober 2020

Comments

comments