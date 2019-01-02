PM expresses grief over demise of his school teacher

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday has expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of his school days teacher.

In a Twitter post paying tribute to his teacher Major Geoffrey Douglas, the PM said: “Saddened to learn of the passing of my teacher. Apart from being our teacher, he instilled the love for trekking and our northern areas in me – before the KKH was built. (I was 12 years old in the school picture).”

Saddened to learn of the passing of my teacher. Apart from being our teacher, he instilled the love for trekking and our northern areas in me – before the KKH was built. (I was 12 years old in the school picture) pic.twitter.com/cgH4glWIDR — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 2, 2019

The prime minister also attached a picture of his younger days.

Born on October 12, 1917, Major retired Geoffrey Douglas served Pakistan Pak Army, Aitchison College, Razmak Cadet College Langlands School/College Chitral during his career.

Comments

comments