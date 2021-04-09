PM to perform groundbreaking of LDA City Naya Pakistan apartments today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City Naya Pakistan Apartments today (Friday) under the Naya Pakistan Housing program.

35,024 apartments will be constructed under the project being initiated by Lahore Development Authority in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

Under the scheme, 4,000 apartments will be constructed during the first phase. Every apartment will cover a 650 square feet area, having two bedrooms.

The LDA had a fixed price of Rs2.7million for every apartment which will be taken in easy installments.

The prime minister during his visit to Lahore would chair key meetings at Chief Minister House, where he would get briefings on the latest updates on inflation and COVID-19 situation.

The prime minister would also be briefed on the Ravi River project and other housing schemes besides also being updated on an operation against land grabbers in the province.

Earlier, Imran Khan had performed the groundbreaking of Farash Town apartments in Islamabad under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

