PM pins hope on people’s donations to meet SKMCH’s target

ISLAMABAD: Announcing the budgetary target of Rs13 billion for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH), Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed the optimism that the people would help it achieve half the target through their donations.

“The target of @SKMCH for the year 2019 is Rs. 13 billion ($ 20 m), half of which will need to be met through your donations. I hope you will continue to support us in the mission to save the lives of poor cancer patients in Pakistan who can otherwise not afford treatment,” read a statement tweeted by the prime minister.

“Over the years my faith in the goodness of mankind has increased greatly. Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital @SKMCH is a living tribute to your kindness and generosity. I am personally grateful to all of you for helping us achieve the financial targets for the year 2018..”

The incumbent prime minister’s sister Aleema Khan on Jan 14 rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb’s claim that she purchased foreign property using funds from the SKH.

She informed the Supreme Court during the offshore properties case hearing that she did not amass assets abroad through illegal channels.

She appeared before the top court today along with her lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

During the hearing, she informed the court that a specific section of media was trying to give an impression that she garnered her wealth illegitimately.

She underlined that international audit firms have conducted an audit of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) and the report could also be cross-checked to corroborate her version.

Khan said the properties mentioned in the case were acquired by legal means. “I have been associated with the textile export business for 20 years. The business churned out to be Rs2 billion which also helped the Pakistan economy.”

She stated that she bought a property in Dubai through transfer of money via banking channels. “I also got a loan from a bank in Dubai to purchase the property.” Aleema said. “I spent Rs39.2 million to purchase the property and transferred Rs10.4 million abroad from the aforesaid amount.”

The PM’s sister said she bought the property for business purposes and also paid taxes for it.

“I served my life for the SKH”, the lady told the court, adding that a baseless and fake campaign has disheartened her.

