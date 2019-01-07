PM House to be used until it’s converted into university: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Usman Dar on Sunday said the Prime Minister House will remain in use until it’s converted into a university, ARY News reported.

He was responding to a question regarding delay in conversion of the PM House into a varsity during the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’.

He said the Prime Minister Secretariat was also a big hall where the government could host foreign dignitaries and there no such issue in doing that.

Dar said the PM’s recent foreign visits were quite successful. “The current year will prove to be economically successful for the country.” He said the opposition criticism that the PM returned home ‘empty-handed’ from China, Saudi Arabia and other countries had proved wrong.

“We are now moving towards an economic stability”, he stated.

To another question, he said the prime minister never said at any moment that he won’t use a bullet-proof car. “There are security measures as well.”

“What PM said was about shunning unnecessary cavalcade and additional vehicles used by the past rulers”, he added.

The PTI senator said the PM himself drove a car [when the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince] arrived in Pakistan.

Comments

comments