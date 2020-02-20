ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that there should be no delay in establishment of the university at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

He was chairing a meeting for the establishment of the university at the PM House. Professor Dr Atta ur Rehman briefed the meeting over progress made on the university project.

During the briefing, it was informed that Rs 200 million would be required for the initial feasibility of the varsity that would comprise of three centres of excellence and eight departments. The university would emphasize on the teaching of modern technology.

Asad Umar said that there was a dire need of giving special attention on modern technology in order to bring the country’s manufacturing sector at par with international standards.

The meeting also directed the information technology ministry to form a special committee for the establishment of the university and imparting education for utilization of modern technologies in it.

In December 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing a ceremony marking transformation of the Prime Minister House into Islamabad National University, shared that his notion of “change” dates back to the time when he used to live in Britain.

Recounting his experience on Friday, the PM said, the approach towards “change arose in my mind when I moved to Britain and saw their lifestyle, and the residences of political leaders there.”

The home of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was located in a simple building at Downing Street of London and on the contrary, “our leaders reside in lavish palaces,” PM Khan lamented.

He further exemplified the leaders of Medina who never spent the nation’s money on their self.

