PM Imran, Abu Dhabi crown prince in phone talk agree to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ARY News reported on Monday.

The two leaders reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between the two countries and discussed ways to further cement and diversify bilateral ties.

PM Imran Khan conveyed his appreciation for the United Arab Emirates’ cooperation and steadfast support including at multilateral fora. He underscored the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution.

Both leaders welcomed efforts to enhance collaboration in COVID-19 vaccine production and in the field of Information Technology.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Earlier this year, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the repayment of a $2 billion deposit given to Pakistan by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) in January 2019 to boost liquidity and help overcome the financial crisis.

Islamabad was scheduled to repay $2 billion funds to ADFD by April 19, 2021.

A total of $3 billion lifeline was deposited by the UAE with the State Bank of Pakistan in January 2019 to help fill the current account deficit gap and improve foreign exchange reserves to support Pakistan’s currency.

