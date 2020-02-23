PM Imran Khan to address nation on Feb 26: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on February 26 (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Multan, the foreign minister said that PM Imran Khan in his address will pay tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces for the retaliatory attack following India’s botched Balakot airstrike.

On Feb 27, 2019, the PAF carried out Operation Swift Retort and shot down two Indian Air Force fighter aircraft.

The operation also resulted in the capture of an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, after his Mig-21 was shot down. The pilot was later handed over to Indian authorities as ‘a goodwill gesture’.

FM Qureshi further said that restoration of regional peace is among the top priorities of the incumbent government, adding that peace deal between the United States and Afghan Taliban is a majored diplomatic achievement of Pakistan.

He said that PTI emerged as the most popular party during the last elections and added that the government will complete its constitutional term.

FM Qureshi said that 2020 is the year of economic development and added that the government was taking concrete measures to overcome inflation in the country.

