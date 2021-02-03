Web Analytics
PM Imran, Air Chief discuss matters pertaining to PAF

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad at the Prime Minister’s office.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

Read More: Watch: Air chief flies hi-tech Chinese fighter jet during Shaheen IX exercise

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

