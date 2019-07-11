Web Analytics
PM Imran, Air Chief discuss matters pertaining to PAF

Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the meeting matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force were discussed.

Earlier on June 1, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to discuss issues pertaining to national security.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister House.

PM Khan and the COAS exchanged views on national security and discussed the professional matters related to Pakistan military.

The law and order situation and overall regional issues also came under discussion.

