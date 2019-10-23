PM Imran allows Maryam Nawaz to meet ailing father: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to meet her father Nawaz Sharif in the hospital, ARY News reported, citing sources.

“Let Maryam Nawaz to meet her ailing father in the jail, said PM Imran Khan while directing CM Buzdar.

مریم نواز کو والد سے ملنے کی اجازت دیں مریم نواز کو والد سے ملنے کی اجازت دیں — وزیراعظم عمران خان کی وزیراعلی کو ہدایت —؎#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Sources further said that the meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and her father would be arranged tonight.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that former premier Nawaz Sharif should get ‘best’ medical treatment as per his family’s choice.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement on Twitter. She wrote PM Khan has sought details of Nawaz Sharif’s health condition from Punjab government.

He has instructed concerned officials to provide the best medical facilities to the supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as per his family’s will, Awan said.

PM Khan also expressed wishes and prayed for Nawaz’s health, the premier’s assistant added.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup on Monday night after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

A six-member doctors’ team was deputed to provide healthcare facilities round the clock to the PML-N leader. The head of the medical board, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, said Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from the normal range.

