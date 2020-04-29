PM Imran appoints Karamat Ali Khokhar as parliamentary secretary  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar as parliamentary secretary in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Karamat Ali Khokhar has been made parliamentary secretary for national security division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed parliamentary secretary called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and discussed matters pertaining to the national security division.

On the occasion, Babar Awan congratulated Malik Karamat on being appointed as parliamentary secretary.

Read More:PM appoints 15 MNAs as parliamentary secretaries

In 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed 15 members of National Assembly as parliamentary secretaries for different ministries and divisions.

According to the notification issued by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi had been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for the Finance, Lal Chand as Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Rukhsana Naveed for Climate Change, Rubina Jamil for Defence Production, Nausheen Hamid for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Wajiha Akram for Federal Education and Professional Training and Shahdana Gulzar Khan for Commerce.

Comments

comments