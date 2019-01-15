PM Imran appoints Nadeem Afzal Chan as his spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader MNA Nadeem Afzal Chan as his spokesperson on Tuesday.

A notification has been issued by the PM House in this regard following a meeting between Chan and Premier Imran.

Talking to ARY News, the MNA said the prime minister had assigned him a crucial responsibility and he would fully try to perform his duty diligently.

He thanked PM Imran Khan for his trust on him.

Former senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nadeem Afzal Chan joined the PTI in April last year.

Nadeem Chan started his political career as a tehsil nazim from Malakwal, Mandi Bahauddin in 2001. He was elected to the National Assembly from constituency NA-64 in 2008 general elections on the PPP’s ticket. He also contested the general elections 2013 from the same constituency but could not succeed.

In October 2017, Chan resigned as PPP General Secretary in Punjab, citing ‘moral grounds’. Co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari had pressed him to withdraw his resignation but he had declined to do so while affirming his affiliation with the party as a member.

Comments

comments