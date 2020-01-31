PM Imran appoints Naseem-ur-Rehman as focal person for shelter homes project

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appointed Naseem-ur-Rehman as the focal person to effectively carry out the shelter homes project, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet said, “This appointment would empower Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and passion for service to provide shelter facilities for the poor, travellers and the homeless.

She said that around 1,000 shelters would be built under this programme in the next 12 months.

No person be left out without shelter amid cold wave, PM tells Punjab, KP CMs

“The office would be responsible for increasing sustainable partnerships with the private sector, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and community and organizations,” she added.

It is to be mentioned here that, amid extremely cold conditions gripping parts of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan last year had directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that no person is left out without shelter.

In a Twitter post, he had issued directives for their administrations to take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who could not be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.

