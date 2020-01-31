PM Imran appoints Naseem-ur-Rehman as focal person for shelter homes project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appointed Naseem-ur-Rehman as the focal person to effectively carry out the shelter homes project, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet said, “This appointment would empower Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and passion for service to provide shelter facilities for the poor, travellers and the homeless.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے پناہ گاہوں کے منصوبے کو مؤثر انداز آگے بڑھانے کیلئے نسیم الرحمن کو بطور فوکل پرسن تعینات کیا ہے۔یہ تعیناتی وزیراعظم عمران خان کے غریبوں، مسافروں اور بے گھر افراد کیلئے چھت کی سہولت فراہم کرنے کے ویژن اور جذبہ خدمت خلق کو تقویت دے گی۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 31, 2020

She said that around 1,000 shelters would be built under this programme in the next 12 months.

Read more: No person be left out without shelter amid cold wave, PM tells Punjab, KP CMs

“The office would be responsible for increasing sustainable partnerships with the private sector, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and community and organizations,” she added.

اس پروگرام کے تحت آئندہ 12 ماہ میں تقریباً ایک ہزار پناہ گاہیں تعمیر کی جائیں گی۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 31, 2020

It is to be mentioned here that, amid extremely cold conditions gripping parts of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan last year had directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that no person is left out without shelter.

In a Twitter post, he had issued directives for their administrations to take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who could not be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.

Comments

comments