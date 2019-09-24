PM Imran apprises NZ counterpart Jacinda Ardern on IoK situation

New York: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern at the sidelines of 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Premier briefed his NZ counterpart on the plight of Kashmiris and the danger of a massacre in Occupied Kashmir.

According to PM Office statement, both leaders discussed the challenge of anti-Muslim sentiment and Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated her leadership after the attacks on the mosques in her country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also met with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to a statement issued from his office, PM Imran Khan briefed the Italian prime minister on the legal, humanitarian and peace and security dimensions of the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, read the statement.

