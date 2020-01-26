PM Imran Khan to arrive in Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit to attend a cheques distribution ceremony under the “Kamyab Jawan Program” on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Imran Khan will be the chief guest in the cheques distribution ceremony.

The prime minister will also attend an event arranged for fundraising of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital.

During this visit, he will meet the delegation of prominent businessmen of the city.

Sources said that a meeting between PM Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also expected today, in which Governor Imran Ismail will also be present.

The prime minister is also expected to hold a separate meeting with I.G. Sindh Police Kaleem Imam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a briefing on Karachi Package and the federal government-funded projects in Sindh, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had called on Governor Imran Ismail at his office.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to PM Imran’s visit to Karachi and steps to resolve the problems of people of Sindh were discussed.

“Welfare of people of Sindh is PM Imran’s top agenda,” he had said, adding that the federal government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the problems being faced by people of Sindh.

