PM Imran arrives in Islamabad after day-long visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Islamabad after concluding his day-long visit to Qatar on Thursday evening, ARY News reported.

During his successful visit, PM Imran held important meetings with Emir of Qatar and his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The main focus of the visit was on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments between both the Islamic states.

PM Imran also met with Qatar’s business community and discussed potential investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Read More: PM Imran Khan reaches Qatar on a day-long visit

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had reached Qatar on a day-long visit.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar were accompanied by the prime minister.

This was the second visit of the PM Imran Khan to Qatar after assuming the office. Earlier in 2018, PM Imran Khan had visited Qatar on the invitation of Qatar’s Emir.

Comments

comments