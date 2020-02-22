PM Imran arrives in Lahore on day-long visit

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Lahore on a day-long private visit, ARY News reported.

After staying a busy day in the provincial metropolis, the prime minister will leave for Mianwali on next morning, said sources.

PM Imran Khan will arrive in Mianwali on Sunday to attend Namal College’s convocation as the chief guest.

Earlier on February 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Ehsaas Amdan Programme in Layyah to uplift underprivileged section of the society.

The Ehsaas Amdan Programme of 15 billion rupees is aimed at creating respectable livelihood opportunities for those who are the most disadvantaged.

The programme involved giving away small assets to those who live below the poverty line so that they can earn their livelihood and come out of the shackles of poverty.

These assets include goats, cows, buffaloes, poultry, body of Chingchi rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises.

Speaking at the occasion, the prime minister had applauded the efforts of his adviser Sania Nishtar for launching the programme and had said that they are striving to make Pakistan a welfare state, the very idea for which the country was established 70 years back.

