PM Imran asks his party to restart political activities across country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Arshad Dad to reorganize and activate the party ahead of local body elections in the country.

PM Imran Khan directed to finalize the draft of the party’s constitution and establish a strong organisational structure of PTI ahead of local government elections.

He asked his party leadership to restart political activities across the country. The prime minister said that he wanted to reorganize PTI on the modern lines and added that PTI would provide new leadership to the nation in the future. PM Imran said that PTI would guide the government in every field.

Read More: PTI goes through restructuring phase after general elections

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to reorganise the party after the general elections, a notification issued by the Secretary General Arshad Dad said on October 20.

The notification had said that all appointments made by the regional of lower tiers from October 1, 2018 onwards shall remain null and void with immediate effect.

However, these instructions were not applicable for Sindh province, and rather for the central body and the provincial wings of the party.

