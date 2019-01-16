PM Imran assures MQM-P of redressing grievances

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) of redressing its grievances, ARY News reported.

Talking to MQM-delegation, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran assured the delegation that the government would play its role to resolve the issues of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Current political situation, cooperation between PTI and MQM-P, restoration of circular train and issues of Karachi and Hyderabad were discussed in the meeting.

They decided in to form a committee for coordination between MQM-P and PTI pertaining to development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad. PM Imran Khan would lay foundation stone of a university in Hyderabad next month, said sources.

The MQM-P delegation comprised of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Farogh Naseem and Syed Ameenul Haq. However Finance Minister Asad Umar and others were also present in the meeting.

Earlier,Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, on January 14, had assured Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) that the government would address its grievances.

While talking to MQM-P Rabita Committee members at Bhadurabad, Fawad Chaudhry had said that MQM-P is the collation partner of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province and centre.

The minister said that he would convey the grievances of MQM-P to Prime Minter Imran Khan and added that MQM had an important role in the politics of Karachi and Sindh.

Comments

comments