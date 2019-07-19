PM Imran hails austerity measures adopted by NA

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters related to national and international issues and parliamentary business were discussed.

The NA speaker also apprised the Prime Minister that National Assembly has saved over 638 million rupees from the budgetary grant of the fiscal year 2018-19 and surrendered to the National exchequer.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the austerity measures adopted by the National Assembly.

The Speaker briefed the Prime Minister about the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Asia Regional Conference being held in Islamabad from 29th of this month.

The conference would be an apt opportunity to discuss and suggest a way forward for the inclusion of women and youth in national development, he added.

Earlier in the day, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser issued details of production orders issued for the Members National Assembly (MNAs), who are in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The details were issued following the plea filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking details of the production orders issued for the arrested members.

As per details, production orders for Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif were issued for five times.

Seven production orders were released for the former railways’ minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and a single time production order was issued for the former president and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

