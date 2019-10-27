PM Imran to lay foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Nankana Sahib tomorrow (Monday) on a day-long visit, where he will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, prior to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor in November, the prime minister will break ground for Baba Guru Nanak University at 11:00 am on Monday.

All preparations have been completed for the ceremony in Nankana Sahib which will be graced by the Punjab Chief Minister, other Provincial and Federal Ministers and Foreign Ambassadors.

In a statement, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said this will be the first university of its kind in which focus will be laid on Punjabi and Khalsa languages.

The University will also work to promote religious tourism in the country, besides serving as a community centre for the Sikh community-based in Pakistan and abroad.

After laying the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University, the premier will leave for Lahore to hold important meetings.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

Read More: US welcomes finalization of Kartarpur Corridor agreement

PM Imran Khan will preside over meetings on health reforms, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and law and order situation.

It is worth mentioning that officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Thursday signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

In a signing ceremony at Kartarpur Zero Point, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9.

Comments

comments