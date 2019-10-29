PM Imran bars ministers from issuing statements on Nawaz’s health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has barred federal ministers from issuing statements on the health condition of ailing Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, the PM issued directives to issue truth-based statements on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier also directed government spokespersons to issue truth-based statements on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Chairing a meeting of the spokespersons in the federal capital, he issued directives for providing the PML-N supremo every possible medical facility and prayed for his speedy recovery.

‘Nawaz granted bail on medical grounds’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the bail petition of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds after suspending the sentence for eight weeks in Al-Azizia reference.

he high court’s bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the verdict on the petition submitted by the former premier Nawaz Sharif seeking bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference case.

The court has temporarily suspended the imprisonment of Sharif in the case for eight weeks and asked his counsel to submit two surety bonds worth Rs2 million each.

Earlier on October 25, the PMLN supreme leader was granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in view of the detailed report presented by a 10-member medical board.

‘Al-Azizia reference’

On December 24, 2018, the former prime minister had been sentenced to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia reference case by an accountability court.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had announced the verdict in the two references namely Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment and sentenced the Nawaz to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine.

The former premier was arrested by a NAB team soon after the verdict was announced.

