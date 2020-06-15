PM Imran orders to pass benefits of cut in fuel prices on to masses

ISLAMABAD: In order to pass on the benefits of the recent decrease in the prices of petroleum products to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities to thrash out a plan to bring down the prices of wheat and other essential commodities, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review steps taken by the government to control prices of essential items in Islamabad, PM Imran has directed all the provincial chief secretaries to ensure the supply of flour to the people at reasonable prices.

The prime minister said that the reduction in fuel prices was aimed at providing relief to the people. On the occasion, he directed the concerned authorities to envisage effective strategies for taking stern action against hoarders and profiteers.

Highlighting the adverse effects of adulation, PM Imran said that the availability of pure goods reflects good governance.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor for Commerce, Textile, Industry, and special assistant on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill also attended the meeting.

