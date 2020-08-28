PM Imran extends best wishes for Japan’s Shinzo Abe  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his best wishes for Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had announced his resignation for health reasons earlier today, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “We send our best wishes for his good health and future endeavours.”

وزیراعظم @AbeShinzo کی قیادت میں پختہ روابط اور تمام شعبوں میں بڑھتے ہوئے تعاون و اشتراک کیساتھ پاکستان اور جاپان (🇵🇰 – 🇯🇵) کے مابین تعلقات عظیم پیشرفت سے ہمکنار ہوئے ہیں۔ ہم جنابِ وزیراعظم کی اچھی صحت اور مستقبل کے حوالے سے انکے عزائم و کاوشوں کی بارآوری کیلئے دعاگو ہیں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 28, 2020

He said that great progress has been made in ties between Pakistan and Japan under the leadership of Abe Shinzo.

The prime minister said that the strengthened relations are leading to enhance cooperation between two countries in different areas.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, had said that he was resigning because of poor health, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy during which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defences.

“I cannot be prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post,” Abe, 65, had told a news conference.

Abe had battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week had fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.

