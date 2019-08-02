PM Imran directs to ensure provision of better facilities to tourists

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday underscored the need to highlight the tourist places of Pakistan at international level while focusing on the provision of world-class facilities to the tourists, ARY News reported.

He directed the orders while chairing the meeting of Task Force on tourism in Islamabad.

“During the establishment of tourist zones and their development, special care should be taken not to disturb the natural beauty and environment of the area,” said PM Khan.

The Prime Minister said there are numerous opportunities for promoting tourism in the country. He directed to compile the relevant laws as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on efforts to highlight the tourism potential of the country at the international level and the progress being made in the provision of facilities to tourists.

Read More: PM Imran Khan directs to facilitate handicapped, old persons

Prime Minister was also apprised of the performance of National Tourism Coordination Board and its various working groups.

The meeting was also informed about the promotion of religious tourism, particularly the arrival of members of Sikh community on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and arrangements in this regard.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan directed all ministries to finalise special arrangements to facilitate handicapped and old persons.

Comments

comments