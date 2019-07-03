PM Imran briefed on National Poverty Graduation Initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday got a briefing about the planned launch of the National Poverty Graduation Initiative of the federal government.

The initiative is scheduled to be launched on July 5 (Friday), according to a statement.

The prime minister’s special assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant Yousaf Baig Mirza, Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Shaista Sohail, Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ali Raza Bhutta and Qazi Asmat Essa were present during the meeting.

The prime minister reviewed various aspects of the programme, including budgetary allocation, the programme’s design, criteria for the graduation initiative and the manner in which transparency would be being ensured.

This initiative will have an impact on 16.28 million people over a 4 year period and its details will be announced on July 5.

